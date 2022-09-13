Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

TM17 opened at GBX 385 ($4.65) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($9.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £560.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,138.89.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

