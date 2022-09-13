Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.