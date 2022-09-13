Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $15.68 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $35.57 million and $16.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.68 or 0.00071956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
