Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Telos has a total market cap of $48.73 million and $3.90 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.