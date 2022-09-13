Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE CURV opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

