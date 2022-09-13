TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Achieves $585,364.90

TERA (TERA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. TERA has a market capitalization of $585,364.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA launched on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

