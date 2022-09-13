Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) One Day Volume Hits $59.35 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments. The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures. Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

