Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $301,526.97 and $70.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00591260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00258395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005058 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

