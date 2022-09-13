TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research firms have commented on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.