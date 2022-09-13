TerraUSD 24-Hour Volume Hits $129.58 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002722 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

