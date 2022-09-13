Tether Gold Reaches Market Cap of $417.90 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,695.16 or 0.08312435 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $417.90 million and $265,995.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Tether Gold was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

