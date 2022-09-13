Textron (NYSE:TXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

