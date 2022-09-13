Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $60.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00007596 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021439 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012822 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013013 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
About Tezos
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,382,701 coins and its circulating supply is 908,882,095 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.
