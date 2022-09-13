Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $44.49 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00007328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $44.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00012002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000674 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,322,565 coins and its circulating supply is 908,821,960 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

