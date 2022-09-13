The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Aaron’s Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
