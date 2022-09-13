The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Aaron’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

