The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.