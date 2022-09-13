The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney Sells 7,559 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $255.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

