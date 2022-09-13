The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.79.
A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,480 shares of company stock worth $15,747,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average is $321.08.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
