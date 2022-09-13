The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,480 shares of company stock worth $15,747,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average is $321.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

