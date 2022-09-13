The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $142,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 145,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $297.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

