The Luxury Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198,088.02 (TLB)

The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One The Luxury Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market capitalization of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
The Luxury Coin Coin Profile
The Luxury Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,155,609 coins. The Luxury Coin’s official Twitter account is @1theluxury and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Luxury Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The Luxury Coin’s official website is theluxurybank.com.
The Luxury Coin Coin Trading
