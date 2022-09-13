The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive stock opened at $129.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,268,000 after purchasing an additional 287,702 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 182.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

