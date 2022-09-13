Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

TMO opened at $579.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.48. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

