TheStreet Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.17 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

