TheVig (VIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

