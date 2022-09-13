Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19). 299,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 152,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.70 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

