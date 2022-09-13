THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.42 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $588.28 million and approximately $96.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00008806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.