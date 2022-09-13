Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

