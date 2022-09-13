TigerCash Market Cap Hits $374,021.91 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $374,021.91 and approximately $1.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,211.53 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

