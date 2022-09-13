Time New Bank Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $542,821.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

