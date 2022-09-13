TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $53.91 million and $4.03 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

