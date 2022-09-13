Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $30.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOST opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.