Tokemak (TOKE) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Tokemak (TOKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005338 BTC on exchanges. Tokemak has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $139,738.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokemak has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak’s launch date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokemak is www.tokemak.xyz.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokemak directly using U.S. dollars.

