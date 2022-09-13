Tokemak Tops 24-Hour Volume of $259,123.00 (TOKE)

Tokemak (TOKE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Tokemak has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $259,123.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokemak has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak launched on August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokemak is www.tokemak.xyz.

Buying and Selling Tokemak

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol.”

