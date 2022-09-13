TokenSwap Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $4,813.78 and $24,029.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

