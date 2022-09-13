TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $24,911.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE was first traded on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

