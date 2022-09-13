Tokyo AU Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $108,127.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001982 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00035460 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tokyo AU

TOKAU is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

