Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $10.77. Toray Industries shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 28,326 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

