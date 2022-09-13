Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008440 BTC on exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $1.13 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

