TradeStars Market Capitalization Tops $125,964.81 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. TradeStars has a market cap of $125,964.81 and $20,445.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

TradeStars was first traded on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

