TradeStars Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,315.77 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $119,315.77 and approximately $25,797.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars was first traded on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

