Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.0599 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $22,264.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

