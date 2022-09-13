Travala.com Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and $4.17 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,649,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

