Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NYSE TNL opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 343,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

