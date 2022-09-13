TravelNote Trading Up 213.2% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (TVNT) traded up 185.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 213.2% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $20,589.65 and $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

