Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $104.21 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $104.21 million and $1.77 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

