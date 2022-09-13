Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.27 million.
Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.4 %
TSE TCW opened at C$3.50 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.81.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
