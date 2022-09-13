Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TCN stock opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

