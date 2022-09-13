Trifast plc (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Trifast Stock Performance

LON TRI opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.09. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £122.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.71.

Get Trifast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.