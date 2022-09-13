Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

