Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.66 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.