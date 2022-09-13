Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.66 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Further Reading
